26 minutes ago

The leader and founder of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews (popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom) has assured that, if GUM is voted into power in the coming 2024 general elections and he as President, would do everything possible to bring back all the inactive State enterprises.

“It is an area where a lot of employment opportunities would be created for our youth who graduate from various schools every year to find jobs on the job market but are unable to do so because most the state-owned enterprises have been sold out by successive governments since independence after Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah”.

He made this known at a press conference organized to outline the party’s readiness towards elections 2024 and to let Ghanaians know their position concerning how the country is being managed.

“Ghana Union Movement (GUM) cannot sit unconcerned while the IMF takes over our precious economic situation with hard conditionalities about to bite hard in the next coming months on the Ghanaian trader, bite hard on the Ghanaian nurse, bite hard on the Ghanaian teacher, bite hard on the Ghanaian farmer, a Doctor, a security man, a Driver, and all Ghanaians, it does not even exempt vulnerable”.

Ghana’s Educational Curriculum Rev. Andrews mentioned, would be reviewed under his leadership as President of Ghana saying, the current Educational system only gives prominence to white color jobs making skilled-oriented fields look inferior which makes them unattractive to potential students.

“My government would give serious attention to vocational training where raw talents are nurtured and redefined to suit our job market”.

According to him, privatization of State Enterprises would be a thing of the past adding that, unlike NPP and NDC, Ghana Union Movement (GUM) government would not entertained private businessmen owned and controlled any state enterprise.

“State-owned enterprises being managed by private companies deny the central government getting required and enough revenue making the state lose a huge revenue at the end of every financial year”.

He said, Gold for Oil project is a good initiative but it should have been sign in the same agreement with local companies on the country’s oil fields to get the cheapest transaction we are looking for should the state of Ghana’s refinery facility if capable of handling the said command.