In a heartwarming moment at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, rapper Amerado eulogized TV Host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, for her unwavering support in promoting his 2022 single ‘Obiaa Boa,’ which earned him the nomination.

Upon being named the winner of ‘Best Rap Performance’ by fellow rapper EL, the audience erupted in cheers in support of Amerado’s long-awaited win.

“You know one thing, one woman who supported ‘Obiaa Boa’ so much is Deloris Frimpong Manso, God bless you. Thank you all so much,” he shouted.

This was the third time he had been nominated for the award, having lost out in previous years.

During his acceptance speech, Amerado paid tribute to legendary Ghanaian rappers who paved the way for him, including Okyeame Kwame, Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, and Obrafour.

“Shout out to Okyeame Kwame for paving the way. Shout out to Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour, Strongman, this is for you, Frimpong, King Palutta, every Kumasi rapper out there, I love you so much,” he said.

He also gave a special shoutout to Frimpong, King Palutta, and all Kumasi-based rappers, proclaiming that “this is for every rapper out there, your dreams are valid.”

Amerado’s speech on Saturday intensified rumours of an affair between himself and Delay, however, he has vehemently denied it

The rapper revealed in the past that Delay naturally adored him and supported his craft. He also debunked the assertion that the rumours were engineered to make him popular.

“It was organic, It was natural. She likes me and she was willing to support my craft. There’s nothing like we did it for likes,

I think it was more than that because Delay hardly opens up to people you get it and me being lucky to be closer to her means she foresaw the future. So I feel like what she did for me goes beyond liking someone and I reciprocated it.” he explained