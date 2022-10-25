2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson is delighted to have scored the winner for his Norwegian side Aalesund in their 1-0 win against Sandefjord on Sunday.

The match-winner scored seven minutes after entering the pitch as a substitute.

His goal ensures that his team Aalesund will be in the Norwegian professional league for another season as their 9th position with three matches means they cannot be relegated.

The decision fell with just over a quarter of an hour to go in a game with few chances. Koomson went on a full-hearted run, took a fine shot and steered the ball into the net via former AaFK stopper Quint Jansen.

"I am happy with the goal, and it was what we needed. "I felt I deserved to start, but me and the coach talked about it beforehand, so it's OK," Koomson told Discovery.

The three points means that Aalesund is assured of a new contract at the top level after having moved up ahead of this year's season.

It was his first goal of what has been a difficult season for the midfielder.