Sound engineer Willis Beatz has disclosed how ready he is to work with dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

The Ghanaian music producer, known in private as William Osafo, revealed in a recent interview that he has yet to directly work with Stonebwoy.

He stated that he would love to create beats for the Burniton Music Group boss.

"One person I haven’t worked with yet and I would love to create beats for is Stonebwoy. I have worked on a song he featured on, but I haven’t done anything directly for him before. I am really looking forward to working with him," Willis Beatz told Graphic Showbiz.

Willis said this while talking about the artists he enjoyed working with.

"I have enjoyed working with most of the artists who have come my way; it really has been fun working with all of them," he noted.