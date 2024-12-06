5 hours ago

There has been a reported standoff between some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some soldiers at Galilea in the Ga South Municipal Assembly.

According to a report by Onua FM, the NDC supporters, in the company of some police officers, stormed a hotel manned by about five soldiers over allegations of ballot stuffing, leading to the confrontation.

In a video shared by Onua FM on X (formerly Twitter), one of the police officers is seen engaging in a heated exchange of words.

The police officer expressed anger over the decision by one of the soldiers to cock a gun in the heat of their engagement.

“Let him know that when it comes to being trigger happy, I am more than he is,” the furious police officer stated during the confrontation said to have occurred at the Whytegate Hotel.

As Ghana approaches the December 7, 2024, presidential and parliamentary elections, the stakes continue to rise.

Ahead of the election, the opposition and the ruling New Patriotic Party have both accused each other of plots to rig the elections.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has assured its commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election.