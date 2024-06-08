5 hours ago

Actress Yvonne Nelson has remained resolute in her commitment to the #dumsormuststop protest, emphasizing that no obstacle, not even her health challenges, will deter her from participating.

Taking to Twitter, Yvonne affirmed her determination to join the walk from Legon to Tetteh Quarshie, despite acknowledging her less-than-optimal health condition.

Her motivation stems from a deep-seated desire to secure a better future for the coming generations, declaring, “Even if it’s just me, 5 of us, 20, or a 1000, I will still walk.

We don’t deserve bad governance, infused with deceit and arrogance. #dumsormuststop.”

Expressing her conviction that Ghana deserves better leadership, Yvonne reiterated her resolve on Twitter, stating, “My health hasn’t been 100%, but I will still walk from Legon down to Tetteh Quarshie in protest of a better GH for my kids and their kids. Even if it’s just me, 5 of us, 20, or a 1000, I will still walk. We don’t deserve bad governance, coupled with lies and arrogance. #dumsormuststop.”

Having previously extended an invitation to Ghanaians to join her in the campaign against the recent power outages, Yvonne now seeks widespread support for the forthcoming protest.

She is hoping for a turnout reminiscent of the 2015 dumsor protest she organized alongside fellow celebrities.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2024, the protest aims to draw attention to the ongoing power crisis plaguing the nation.

The response from Ghanaian celebrities regarding Yvonne’s #dumsormuststop protest has been mixed.

While some have shown enthusiasm and interest in joining, others remain skeptical, dismissing the protest as futile and unlikely to effect meaningful change in the country's current predicament.