7 hours ago

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has stated that she is not attracted to men who are poor.

According to the actress, beyond her beauty, she is lucky when it comes to the men who come her way, as they are all financially grounded to support her luxurious lifestyle.

“I am a very beautiful woman; I am lucky with men. When it comes to people who are rich. I am not even attracted to people who are poor,” she told Deloris Frimpong Manso in a yet-to-be-aired episode of the Delay Show.

Her statement was in response to a question about how she has been funding her lifestyle, which includes high-end destination travel.

Initially, Salma Mumin refuted the notion that she was dependent on men for her lifestyle. She stated that she funds her lifestyle by being a successful actress and an entrepreneur who owns a food and clothing business.

“All my life, I’ve worked; people have seen me work and still decide not to believe that my work can make me look this good…” she said.

While attributing her source of funding to her business and denying any dependence on men, Salma, in what seemed to be a contradiction, added that men also fund her lifestyle.

“I am stating for a fact that my food business [and] my clothing business have funded my lifestyle, but it is not that alone…” she said.

Source: Ghanaweb