22 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has firmly dismissed rumors that he plans to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to him, many have encouraged him to go independent, but he does not believe that is the right course of action.

Addressing friends, loved ones, and key members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during his 64th birthday celebration on Sunday, June 16, Agyapong clarified his stance, emphasizing his continued loyalty to the NPP.

“What I want all the party faithfuls to know is that I have not resigned from the party. I am not going independent. I’m still an NPP member,” the legislator said.

Agyapong acknowledged past conflicts during the primaries but urged his supporters to move forward and rally behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the upcoming elections.

“Whatever happened during the primaries is behind me. If you know me very well, I am not selfish, and people have come to me several times saying ‘Go independent, go independent’. I think that is not a wise thing to do. Therefore, I have refused to do that,” he said.

Agyapong’s call for unity is expected to ease tensions within the NPP, as he has been perceived as a significant competitor to Dr. Bawumia. Despite alleging that his supporters faced intimidation from the Vice President’s supporters, he urged reconciliation and cooperation for the greater good of the party.

“Once I’m a party member, no matter what happened during the primaries, I think we are all one people and it will be best for all of us to come together,” Agyapong said.

He further appealed to both his supporters and those of the Vice President to put aside their differences, using his birthday as a symbol of reconciliation.

“I’m also appealing to the Vice President’s supporters. I know they are intimidating my supporters. If they want us to come together and unite for a united front, then they should also reciprocate the same favors I am rendering on behalf of my supporters,” he concluded.