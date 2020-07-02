2 hours ago

A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, who is also Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency, has denied reports that he has been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on suspicion of contracting coronavirus.

The reports making rounds online said he was on admission together with former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu.

The reports trickled in shortly after the news on the death of former NPP General Secretary Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie broke.

According to Mr Ahenkorah, he was only admitted at the hospital for an overnight review on his Covid-19 status but was discharged Thursday mid-morning.

“I must categorically state that I am not in ICU neither am I in Korle Bu at the moment,” he stressed in a statement issued on Thursday.

Find the statement below:

I am not in ICU – Carlos Ahenkorah

My attention has been drawn to messages circulating on social media to the effect that I am in ICU after testing positive to COVID-19 sending worrying signals and misinformation to my well-wishers and party faithful.

I must categorically state that I am not in ICU neither am I in Korle-Bu at the moment. I was admitted for an overnight review on my COVID status at the ISOLATION CENTER in Korle-Bu yesterday around 5 pm and discharged at 11 am this morning.

I have not in any way been taking ill or suffer any serious break down to send me into ICU.

I ask all and sundry to disregard this hollow speculation and confirm I’m as fit as I use to be.

Thank you!