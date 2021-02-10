1 hour ago

The Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has shot down claims that he is not fit to continue to hold himself as a Minister.



This follows a question posed to him during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on an audio that emerged last year, purporting that he meant that he was tired of carrying on in his job as a minister during the peak of the Coronavirus fight.

But he has insisted that he was misquoted and that he meant no such thing.

He also went on to challenge the House to seek clearance with his wife, who appeared at the vetting with him, if he indeed isn’t fit enough.

“I have the privilege of having my wife here, so probably, she can assist me in answering that question. The translation of what I said here is wrong; 100% wrong. I made this admonition at a function in my constituency, Dormaa Ahenkro and I spoke in Bono so whoever did the translation got it entirely wrong and that is not what I meant.

“So, it’s unfortunate that this has come back here but that is not what I meant. I was trying to tell people that they should have sympathy on those of us who are fighting the battle and listen to the admonitions we were putting into the public domain. I didn’t say it on radio and maybe let us correct that too. So, I think I have corrected the facts and I am not tired; you can ask my wife,” he said.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu was reappointed to the position of Health Minister by President Akufo-Addo on January 21, 2021.

Source: Ghanaweb