1 hour ago

Midfielder Gockel Ahotor has expressed delight following his return to Ghana Premier league side Inter Allies.

The 23-year old signed a one-year deal with the Eleven is to Ones on Friday to bring an end to speculation about his future.

Ahotor left Inter Allies in 2017 to joined Aduana Stars and after making the return to the club where it all begun for him, the free kick expert Said he is happy to back.

“This club is my home and no matter how long you move on, there is always that point to come home", the midfielder said.

“I am really happy to be back to my team,” Gockel Ahortor added.

The highly rated midfielder is expected to feature for Inter Allies when they host the West African Football Academy at the Accra sports stadium on Saturday afternoon.