3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South constituency in the Eastern Region, Samuel Atta Akyea, has expressed shock about the resignation of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

He described the removal as a “submarine tactics” which in his opinion will deter others from dedicating their lives to public service.

“I don’t know the submarine tactics they used but I am a bit surprised. We all thought this is not the time to take such decisions because it will only worry the party” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

The Suame MP resigned after President Akufo-Addo met the Majority caucus.

He has subsequently been appointed the Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Manifesto Committee.

But Mr. Atta Akyea, said despite being appointed as the Chairman of Dr. Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu could have still fulfilled his duties as Majority Leader.

“He could have just combined the two positions. You can’t tell me he will spend all the time being on Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee; at least when he is done with that job, he could still discharge his duties as Majority leader” he stressed.