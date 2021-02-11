Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has revealed her marital status to parliament.
Giving her self-introductory comments to the Parliament’s Appointments Committee during her vetting, Ms Botchwey said she was a grandmother and a mother of two but single.
“Chair, my name is Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, a mother of two, a grandmother of one. I am single,” she said.
The former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutoum was before Parliament on her re-appointment to the position of a Foreign Affairs Minister.
Listen to her in the audio below:
Comments