2 hours ago

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoha Gyan says he has not closed the door on a possible return to the Black Stars setup.

Asamoah Gyan has not played for the Black Stars since a brief appearance in a quarter final defeat to Tunisia at the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt.

But he says he has not closed the door on a return to the national team where he says he will make a dream return to win an elusive trophy but adds that he will only consider a return when he is fully fit and 100% ready.

Gyan said “I am still available, anytime I’m given a call up I have to assess my fitness level because playing for the national team is not that easy”.

“I am 34 years, although I still have something in me but I have to feel it in my body…I have to be 100% fit before I can respond to that call up”.

“When I am 100% fit and I am on the field, goalscoring without be a problem”, he noted.

Gyan has been playing for the Black Stars since 2003 when he made his debut and has gone on to play 109 matches for Ghana scoring 51 goals.