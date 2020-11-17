1 hour ago

The Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide has expressed his shock over the sudden resignation of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

According to him, the resignation was unexpected and will have a huge effect on all who stood by the anti-corruption campaigner.

Speaking on the matter for himself and not the government, the Deputy Minister said, “The sad news of the resignation of Martin Amidu came late yesterday and I am deeply surprised by the sudden move of Martin Amidu”.

He motioned the Special Prosecutor was in the first place appointed to the office because of his commitment to fighting graft.

“His appointment was keeping to the President’s desire to fight graft and that is why the president personally superintended to the establishment of the office”.

He made this statement in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.

Pius Hadzide continued, the appointment of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor was because of the respect the people had for him and his honesty regardless of having run for the office of Vice President of the opposition.

“The President did this because he wanted to fight corruption wholly," he said.

He admitted that the office of the Special Prosecutor is a young one which has had its teething challenges but had always received the support to work and it was sad Martin Amidu had resigned.

The Special Prosecutor, Matin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu, has resigned nearly three years after he was sworn in to into office to lead the fight against corruption for seven years.

In a letter issued Monday, November 16, 2020, and addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Martin Amidu said he was resigning due to “the lack of respect of the independence of his office.”