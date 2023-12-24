11 hours ago

Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said that he is the saviour God has promised Ghana aside Jesus Christ.

Mahama made these remarks while addressing a gathering of supporters in the Awutu Senya West constituency.

Drawing on religious imagery, Mahama referenced the biblical concept of the second coming of Jesus Christ and positioned himself as the chosen figure to fulfil that role for Ghana.

“God promised us a saviour who will come and save us. As a Christian, I believe that the saviour is Jesus Christ. But I know God always has mercy on Ghana and before Jesus will return, he will send another saviour who will come and save Ghanaians from the current crisis. I know that the saviour being talked about is John Dramani Mahama and the NDC party,” he said.