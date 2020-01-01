8 minutes ago

Former Ghana and Leeds United striker Anthony Yeboah says he appreciates the times he had while playing for newly promoted English Premier League side Leeds United.

Tony Yeboah played for Leeds United from 1995-1997 and was a fan's favourite as he scored some memorable goals.

"I appreciate all the good times I shared with Leeds United" he told Asempa Fm in an interview.

The burly striker who was very prolific during his playing days says that football was an innate gift and not his passion.

He also posits that he was not too excited about football as he only saw it as a career and admits that he is not a fan of football.

"Football was my gift and not my passion ,I only saw football as my career

I'm not a football fan" he added.

According to Yegoala as he is affectionately known, he always found it difficult watching football whenever he was not playing.

"During my playing days, I found it very difficult to watch football if i wasn't on the field" he added.

He played 47 matches for the Yorkshire club scoring an impressive 24 goals during his two year stint.