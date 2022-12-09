2 hours ago

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan says that he has no beef with Luis Suarez for the incident that occurred during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana faced South American side Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals clash with a place in the semi-final in the offing.

In the match, towards the end of extra time in the 120th minute, with the scoreline stuck at 1-1, Luis Suarez was sent off for a goalline handball clearance, leading to a spot-kick for Ghana.

The handball prevented Dominic Adiyiah from scoring the winner for the African nation. In came Gyan, his country's talisman to take the penalty.

The former Sunderland man's penalty went straight toward the crossbar, out of Fernando Muslera's reach. Having missed the penalty, Gyan did convert his spot-kick in the shootout, but the South American side edged past 4-2 on penalties.

Speaking to Talk sports UK, Ghana's all-time scorer says he would have done the same if he was in Suarez's shoes so holds no grudges against the former Liverpool striker.

“I always say if I was Suarez I would have done the same thing to save my country. He’s a hero there.

“Although people see him as a cheat, he did what he had to do to get his country to the semi-final.

“People do hate him, but I’m in the game as well. He did what he had to do to get his country to the semi-final.

“It has been [more than] 10 years now and it still sticks in my mind. It is a pain that I have to live with," he added.

Ghana lost 2-0 to Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in what was dubbed the revenge match.