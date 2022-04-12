2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante joined USL Championship outfit Indy Eleven on Monday 11th April,2022 on a free transfer after leaving Phoenix Rising FC following the expiration of his contract.

He says that he hopes that together with his new teammates theu will make history in America's second tier league.

According the petite winger, the USL Championship has always been a home and he always relish the challenge that is why he is back.

“The USL Championship has always been a great place to play. For me, the challenge never ends and that’s why I chose this great club in Indy Eleven for a new challenge in my career,” Solomon Asante shared.

He continued, “With Coach [Mark] Lowry’s remarkable experience, I believe together with my teammates that history will be made. I look forward to meeting the great fans in Indianapolis and especially gaining the support of the Brickyard Battalion.”

Asante made an immediate mark upon his arrival in the Championship in 2018, when his 14 goals and nine assists helped Phoenix capture its first Western Conference title.

The following season his streak of seven straight games with a goal tied him for the second-longest stretch in league history, contributing mightily to Rising FC’s record-setting season. In 2020, Asante again led the Championship with nine assists during the truncated season and helped Phoenix to a second Western Conference title while claiming the MVP award for a second consecutive season.

Asante had previously represented his native Ghana on the senior international level on 21 occasions between 2012-15, including six appearances in the African Cup of Nations continental championship and a trio in FIFA World Cup Qualifying.

Asante was an accomplished player in a trio of African leagues prior to jumping stateside, suiting up for Ghanaian sides Feyenoord Ghana (2007-09) and Berekum Chelsea (2011-13), ASFA Yennenga in Burkina Faso (2009-11), and Congolese club TP Mazembe from 2013-17.

Asante thrived with TP Mazembe , helping the squad to three league titles in four seasons as well as African Champions League (2015) and African Super League (2016) crowns. He ended his playing days in Africa by being named the Ghana Player of the Year in 2017.