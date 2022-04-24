2 hours ago

President of Medeama SC, then Kessben FC, Mr. Moses Armah, has revealed that his desire to bring premier league football to Tarkwa led him to buy the Kessben FC from Kumasi.

According to Mospacka in an interview on Mining City Radio inspiration story show, his decision to buy Kessben FC was borne out of anger when his club, then Medeama SC was cheated in their Division one playoff match against highly powered Ebusua Dwarfs in May 2010 at the Accra Sports Stadium through what he described as a dubious penalty awarded against his side grant Dwarfs and entry into the Ghana Premier League.

Mr. Armah further recounted how his money wasn’t enough to pay fully the agreed amount with Mr. Kwabena Kesse, popularly referred to as Kessben, and requested to top up at a later date but received a call from the then Kessben FC owner, that he (Kessben) has received a cheque of the balance, from one Maxwell (now late), who according to Mospacka, was one of his closest friends.

According to the Tarkwa side’s president, the late Maxwell refused a payback and wouldn’t even accept taking shares of the club, which is now Medeama SC. Mr. Armah however made it known that he repays the good gestures of the late friend by assisting the families he left behind.

The more thrilling account of his decision to move ahead of God was when his club, then Medeama SC, which was cheated had what he described as the “easiest campaign” into qualifying for the Ghana Premier League the following season and had to change the name to Wassaman United since Medeama SC had metamorphosed from Kessben FC.

According to the “Don”, as he is called by many, he saw this as a punishment from God for not being patient and trusting God, because he now had to run two premier league clubs from his pocket.