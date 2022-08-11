1 hour ago

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda says that he cannot be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a player as he is currently nursing an injury and also without a club.

He says that he can however be at the Mundial in any capacity as part of the backroom staff of the team.

“I'm now recovering from injury so it will be difficult to go for 2022 World Cup to play but can go on technical assignments,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Hot FM.

The former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper has been without a club after departing Legon Cities in October 2021 but has been actively undertaking his coaching badges.

Fatau Dauda who was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup and was in post at the 2014 FIFA World Cup says that he is ready to serve on the Black Stars technical team

He was capped 25 times for the Black Stars playing in several AFCON tournaments whiles he also played at two World Cup tournaments.