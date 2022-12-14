3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam Nettey George says he can never be jealous of George Opare Addo, alias Pablo, the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratoc Congress (NDC).

He says unlike George Opare Addo who failed woefully on several occasions to make it to Parliament, he has been successful even against the establishment so there is nothing to be jealous of about the NDC National Youth Organizer.

“He attempted to go to Parliament and lost miserably at a time the NDC as a party was most attractive and won the 2008 elections.

"Is it his failure I would be envious of? When in 2015, 2016, 2019 & 2020 I went up against the establishment both within and outside our Party and WON all those elections, where were you?”

Sam George alleged that Pablo was a beneficiary of electoral fraud and could not have won the National Youth Organizer position but for manipulations that went on.

“After you bragged that you would win a landslide victory, we all saw the contrived small margin you won with after disenfranchising persons whose names were on the register.

"The results are testament that you have not done as well as you delude yourself into thinking. The illusions of grandeur you create in that insipid mind of yours are creations of your weak mind. An intelligent person would have started a proper introspection to see how your landslide became a narrow escape.”

Read Sam George’s Statement Below

I have watched clips of George Opare Addo making asinine and reckless comments on an Accra based radio station.

Let me serve notice to him that others he attacks may choose to be silent but not Sam George. This should be the last time he goes anywhere and runs his loose mouth on my person.

Today, he calls me an influence peddler! I do not blame him. When in 2008, I wrote all his campaign speeches because he was not connecting with his electorates, I guess I was peddling influence? What has he achieved that I would be jealous of?

He attempted to go to Parliament and lost miserably at a time the NDC as a party was most attractive and won the 2008 elections. Is it his failure I would be envious of? When in 2015, 2016, 2019 & 2020 I went up against the establishment both within and outside our Party and WON all those elections, where were you?

After you bragged that you would win a landslide victory, we all saw the contrived small margin you won with after disenfranchising persons whose names were on the register. The results are testament that you have not done as well as you delude yourself into thinking. The illusions of grandeur you create in that insipid mind of yours are creations of your weak mind. An intelligent person would have started a proper introspection to see how your landslide became a narrow escape.

When you sent a camera crew to Parliament seeking endorsement of my Colleague MPs, were they also influence peddlers? You claim to be a democrat but are pained that others have exercised their fundamental democratic right of choice? Is everything okay with you?

And by the way, those who really fund our party, NEVER go and sit on radio and TV to run their mouths. Their wealth has made them discreet. As you brag about what you and your family have done for the NDC, be quick to add the numerous contracts the NDC has given to your family and let’s do a balancing act and see who owes who a debt of gratitude. Like our Elders say, ahwene pa nkasa.

This is my initial response and warning to you to keep my name out of your mouth. The next time, I may not be this charitable. You have been warned!