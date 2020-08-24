15 minutes ago

A former player of Kumasi King Faisal now turned football consultant, Adam Watara has made an ambitious claim that he can raise $1billion for Kotoko in a year.

He says the club has more than 20 million supporters worldwide and as such raising funds should not be a problem.

According to Watara, registering each of the 20million supporters and charging GHC10 each can be enough revenue for the club.

He says the supporters must be motivated to pay and sign up to the membership as there should be perks or benefits for them too as supporters.

“I can raise one billion dollars in a year for Asante Kotoko. Kotoko is money.”he told Ashh FM.

“Kotoko has at most 20million supporters all over the world.”

“When Kotoko has a supporters base that we register for at least 10Cedis per member.”

“The supporters would be able to pay and I know that money can be raised within a twinkle of an eye.”

He says there is a lot to do to entice the supporters to contribute to the club.

“There are lots of motivation we would input to motivate Kotoko supporters to register.

I can organize a lottery for a Kotoko registered supporter to win a house.”

“Even those who are not Kotoko supporters would be in a hurry to register as a supporter of the club”

“Kotoko is like Barcelona. It’s a whole empire.

I would make sure we have Fabulous Mobile Salon.”

“I was a Kotoko supporter giving the club ideas back then during Herbert’s time” he added.