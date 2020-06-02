3 hours ago

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom was never the same player immediately he switched from FC Basel to Ukrainian side FC Dinipro.

His decline started around that time but it got worse when he was handed a year ban by FIFA.

Now 31 years, Samuel Inkoom these days plays for little known Georgian side FC Samtredia but he is still aiming for top level football before he finally call it quits.

The former Asante Kotoko has really struggled the last seven years playing in all manner of leagues from Bulgaria to Portugal.

Inkoom believes he has managed to revive his faltering career with a move to Georgia and is therefore looking at the chance to play at the top one more time.

“I will say everything depends on me,” he told Joy Sports.

“How I think, how I do certain things, If I am taking good care of myself, if I am training hard, If I stay focused I don’t think that I cannot get to the top again.”

The journeyman has played for a dozen clubs across different continents in the world

Inkoom has been capped 46 times by Ghana scoring once.