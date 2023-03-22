1 hour ago

New Ghana coach Chris Hughton says that he cannot guarantee that Ghana will break the over forty-year trophy drought.

Ghana has been without a continental showpiece since last winning the AFCON title in Libya in 1982.

Since then it has been from one near miss to other as the Black Stars have been at three AFCON finals but have failed to win any of them from 1992,2010 and 2015.

Speaking during his official unveiling, the Irishman revealed that coaches do no guarantee trophies but his team will work hard.

"Coaches cannot guarantee a trophy. There is no one, because we [coaches] cannot guarantee anything," Hughton told the media.

What we can guarantee is we will work as hard as we can to put a team together; to create the right tactics, the right mentality, the right personnel to put ourselves in the best position to do that.

And the first that comes is qualification, so we will work as hard as we can. I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well. I'll be paying more attention to [Ghana Premier League games because it is important that we have a strong national league."

Chris Hughton who previously worked with the Black Stars as a Technical Advisor is expected to qualify Ghana for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D'Ivoire and also lead the team to glory.

Ghana host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.