1 hour ago

Maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong has denied reports of assassination attempts on his life.

On Thursday, April 3, social media was awash with reports of unknown persons attempting to take the life of the Assin Central MP.

The report added that Kennedy Agyapong escaped the attack by the skin of his teeth as the machete-wielding killers hunted him in one of his apartments.

Reacting to the story on Oman FM, Kennedy Agyapong laughed off the issue, stating that he has not been to that house for months.

He revealed that the apartment is occupied by some staff of his media house.

He confirmed that there was a robbery attempt at the place but he was not the subject of the attack.

Re-affirming his unshaken resolved to ‘speak the truth’ Kennedy Agyapong dared the people behind the attack to make an attempt on his life.

He claimed that death does not scare him and that nothing will deter him from addressing issues the way he does it.

He also added that following the murder of Abuakwa North MP, most politicians have beefed up their security.

“I have received a lot of calls but I want to assure everyone that it’s not true. They went there but I don’t stay in that house. The truth is that they went there but I don’t stay in that house”.

“We’ve learnt lessons from what happened to JB so you can’t kill me with machete. I would be a fool if I make you kill me with a machete. Nobody can stop me. Nothing, absolutely nothing can stop me from doing anything that is in the interest of this country. I don’t fear death. If you are ready to kill me, I’m ready, bring it on,” he added.

Kennedy Agyapong also confirmed that the issue has been reported to the police and investigations are on-going.

Source: Ghanaweb.com