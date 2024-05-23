4 hours ago

Funny Face has reignited discussions about conducting a DNA test on his children.

It can be recalled that a few months ago when Funny Face's "baby mama", Vanessa, reportedly cut off contact between him and his children, he publicly contemplated the possibility of a DNA test for his kids.

This consideration arose when Funny Face encountered a recent change in his relationship with Vanessa, suspecting foul play.

Now, empathizing with Medikal's situation and drawing parallels to his own past experiences, Funny Face has revisited the idea of DNA testing for his three children with Vanessa.

In the aftermath of expressing solidarity with Medikal and subtly throwing jabs at his own baby mama following Medikal's revelations, Funny Face took to social media to express his eagerness to undergo a DNA test through legal means if necessary.

In a post shared on his social media platforms, the comedian expressed his impatience for a court order to conduct the test, suggesting a sense of readiness to face whatever outcome it may yield.

This took place amidst his social media rants when he encountered a post narrating a man's distressing revelation that he is not the biological father of his children.

He shared that particular post on Facebook with the caption, “I CAN'T WAIT FOR COURT ORDER to go do my own !! Hmmm .. GOD SAVE THE QUEEN. if it goes otherwise .. Like GHANA will be sweet k3k3 !!.”

Background

Funny Face has frequently lamented being denied access to his children by their mother, highlighting the emotional toll it takes on him.

Despite fleeting moments of hope for reconciliation, Funny Face has encountered repeated disappointment as attempts to reconnect with his kids are thwarted by their mother's actions.

Funny Face comiserates with Medikal

Funny Face recently extended his support to Medikal, sharing his own history of adversity in relationships, including instances of abuse.

In an Instagram post, Funny Face offered words of encouragement to Medikal, emphasizing their shared struggles and the potential for resilience and artistic expression in the face of hardship.