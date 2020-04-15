1 hour ago

LASK Linz and Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh says he misses football and can not wait to get back to the playing pitch.

Football the world over has been halted by the rampaging coronavirus pandemic that has swept away everything in its wake including football.

The coronavirus disease has affected over 2 million persons worldwide with more than 132,000 persons dying as a result with over 500,000 people recovering.

Tetteh says that his club provides them with daily training schedules for them to work out at home but can't wait to get back onto the pitch.

The Austrian league like many others in the world have been suspended and the 23 year old forward is stuck at home.

“I can’t wait to get back to playing football again,” the Ghana international told Joy Sports.

“…there’s a training programme given by the team to every player to train at home so when I wake up, it is just for me to train at home; just to train alone or maybe to talk to my family and friends.”

“Sometimes we train via video call with the team and sometimes we train alone."

“I either train outside or inside and probably eat and talk to my friends or play some games; this is what I have been doing.” he said.