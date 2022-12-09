2 hours ago

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari says that the Black Stars of Ghana team that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is pregnant with a lot of potential.

He says that the squad is very young and the nation must at all costs keep them together as in the near future Ghana will reap the rewards.

Ghana failed to progress past the group stage after suffering two defeats against Portugal and Uruguay and picking one win against South Korea in group H. But the three points was not enough to take Ghana to the next round of the competition.

“I can’t wait to see these kids progress not now, in future. Like hold them together, I am one but of course, I am going to talk to the management, coaches and probably the President, you don’t dismantle this team," he told 3Sports.

“Whatever happens here, you still hold these kids because they are very young. You don’t change most of them, just a little maybe one or two then you just polish them. Let say 8-9 players should be the base for the future of the national team. Eight players should be like the foundation of the Black Stars” he added.

The former Black Stars midfielder recently announced his retirement from football in a career spurning over two decades and playing in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups for Ghana.