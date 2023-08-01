1 hour ago

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu has expressed his readiness to begin the new chapter of his career in France with AS Monaco.

The centre-back on Tuesday sealed a long-term move to the French Ligue 1 outfit after ending his stay with English Championship outfit Southampton.

“AS Monaco is pleased to announce the arrival of central defender Mohammed Salisu from Southampton Football Club. The Ghanaian international, 24, has signed up for 5 seasons and is now linked with the Monegasque club until June 2028,” the French club said.

Ghanaian defender Salisu Mohammed has completed his transfer move to French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco after Southampton finally reached an agreement with French Ligue 1 club.

The Saints had previously turned down two proposals from Monaco for the Ghanaian international, but they have now settled on a £17 million deal.

The French Ligue 1 outfit confirmed the acquisition of the Black Stars centre-back in an official communique on Tuesday, August 1.

Salisu's outstanding performances on the pitch have garnered attention from several European clubs, despite Southampton suffering relegation last season.

Nevertheless, the talented defender remained committed to helping the club compete for promotion back to the English Premier League, showcasing his dedication to the team's success.

In the English Premier League, Salisu featured in only one of Southampton's last eight matches before their relegation, with the initial reason stated as an injury.

In a video message to fans of AS Monaco after his official unveiling, the defender said he cannot wait to get started at his new club.

“Hi, Mohammed Salisu here, I’m looking forward to playing at the Stadium. I can’t wait to see you,” the Black Stars defender indicated.

Mohammed Salisu, 24, has been signed with a lot of expectations to augment the squad of AS Monaco.

In the last few years, he has developed his game and is now regarded as one of the top defenders in the world.

Nonetheless, his abilities on the field have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from clubs like Aston Villa, Fulham, and others. Ultimately, he has chosen to join the French side, Monaco.

Having joined Southampton in 2020 from Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid, Salisu made an impact, featuring in 21 matches for his struggling side in the English Premier League.

Notably, he boasts an impressive average of 5.4 clearances per game, a win rate of 2.5 in aerial duels, and an average of 2.3 tackles.

Salisu Mohammed was also a key player in the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

As the transfer is finalized, Southampton will bid farewell to a talented defender, while Monaco gains a valuable addition to their squad.

Fans of both clubs will be eager to see how Salisu's career progresses in the highly competitive environment of the French Ligue 1.