1 hour ago

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian Highlife artist, Ofori Amponsah has made a shocking revelation about his marriage.

The “Otoolege” finally revealed why he went into hibernation all of a sudden at the time he was doing well musically.

During a recent interview with Kofi TV, Ofori Amponsah said he caught his wife in bed on their home with his friend, something which drove him into a state of depression.

It was perhaps this situation that turned him into a pastor all of a sudden, after he which he made a U-Turn just few years later

He said during a recent interview:

“Someone I helped entered my home and destroyed my marriage. Someone I opened my gates to could do that to me.

That day I had a show at the national theatre but I performed poorly on stage because I was surprised that someone I helped would do that to me. Since then, I couldn’t write, sing or do anything. For about three years I was shut. No shows, nothing. I was in my room. I became lonely.

The only thing I could remember at that moment was to pray. I was there one day when a prophet called me and advised me that if I don’t run to God, nothing will work out well for me.”.

Watch the full interview: