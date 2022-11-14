2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has noted that his most cherished asset in life is his integrity and he will not allow anyone to use his name to engage in corrupt activities.

This follows a video yet to be shown by Anas Aremeyaw Anas which captured Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, saying that the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, needs just USD200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reported.

Barely a few hours before the showing of his latest undercover exposé, the investigative journalist in a post on his Facebook timeline stated that when his Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, he stated, for the Vice President to avail himself to the undercover investigators who posed as investors, he will need an appearance fee of only USD 200,000 and also support their investment.

The Vice President reacting to the trending story in a post on his Facebook page said “My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors. I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated”.

According to the Vice President “I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities” Dr. Bawumia stated.

DGN