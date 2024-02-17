3 hours ago

Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed how childbirth caused her academics to take a drastic turn.

Speaking in a recent interview with 3Music TV, Nana Aba disclosed that she decided against pursuing medicine after her admission letter came at a time when she was pregnant.

Defending her decision, she stated that her choice of the pregnancy over medical school was a sacrifice necessary for the well-being of her child.

"Did I sacrifice school? I did. For one year, and I've never said this before, but I got admission to medical school. You know, I was a science student as well, so I got admission to medical school, and I had to let that go," she noted.

Nana Aba disclosed that her father influenced her decision to apply for medical school.

"My father wanted me to be a doctor. I didn't want to be. My father thought I'd be a fantastic doctor. He was living his life through me. I think he wanted to be a doctor; he couldn't do it, so he thought, 'Oh, my daughter will be a doctor,'" she explained.

According to her, becoming a doctor would have been a wrong choice, as she confessed, stating, "I would have been a disaster, and it came at the right time."