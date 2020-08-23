1 hour ago

In a rather uncomfortable turn out of events, the National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC Sammy Gyamfi has praised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for implementing the Free Senior High School policy in their first term.

According to him, though it is a significant policy which has impacted the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian positively, its implementation process has been bridled with issues which are yet to be resolved.

The Free SHS policy which was one of the flagship programs of the ruling government during its campaign season was officially launch in September 2017.

The name of the social intervention policy as propagated by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government has now become a household slogan for the ruling government.

Speaking on the back of this in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, the NDC communicator said even though he would not call it a salutation but a mere commendation of the ruling government for at least kick starting the program.

He said, “…commend them (NPP government)? certainly not infrastructure because that is an area they performed poorly. There’s been some positive programs that they’ve started but I have problems with implementation. A program like Free SHS, it’s a good program.”

Sammy Gyamfi still maintained that the opposition NDC initiated the policy and shaped it into what it is now.

“We conceived it, incorporated it in the 1992 constitution under article 25…we said progressive, we actually commenced it in 2015. They said wholesale but they did it in a progressive manner…I will not say salute but I’ll commend them…they’ve done well for commencing it, for implementing it…,” he admitted.

Continuing that “They started with the first years and all that…but the implementation has been very haphazard and shambolic and that is what has led to the dreaded double track system …”

Source: Ghanaweb