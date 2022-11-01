1 hour ago

Former Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has heaped plaudits on his former coach Antonio Conte.

According to the Ghanaian midfielder, he is lucky that he met the Italian trainer as he lifted his career.

"Yes, it was my turning point and also for this reason I consider Conte almost like a second father. It was fortunate that our paths crossed, thanks to him I became a different player and my career took off."

"The first memory is the final of the 2013-14 season. We had won the Scudetto a few days in advance, but Conte didn't want to relax. goal of 102 points. In the end we succeeded and we were all very satisfied. Conte is like that, he is a great coach and an exceptional motivator: both in training and in the game he never makes you relax. He always wants to go one hundred percent and he is he is the first to lead by example. And then he takes great care of the details: with him you can miss a step, but not a position ", adds the Ghanaian.

Asamoah played at Juventus for six years having joined in 2012 from Udinese, he won six consecutive Serie A titles, 4 Coppa Italia titles and 3 Super Cup titles.

He joined Inter Milan in 2018 and left in 2021 but also had loan spells at AC Bellinzona and Torino.

Asamoah won 13 titles in Italy making a grand total of 279 appearances and becoming the African player with the most appearances in the Serie A.

He recently called time on his glittering playing career.