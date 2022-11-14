16 minutes ago

Hon. Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, a defeated Ashanti regional (A/R) Vice-Chairman hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has attributed his loss to his lack of funds to campaign in the various constituencies in the region, Purefmonline.com reports.

Speaking to Kwame Adinkrah on Kumasi-based Pure FM after yesterday's NDC regional executives' elections, the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ejisu bemoaned the monetisation of the party's elections.

He told Kwame Adinkrah that the party had sacrificed competence for money.

"Kwame, money has dominated Ghana politics. Today, if you don't have money forget about capturing a position in a party or government. That is how it goes.

I personally cannot blame the delegates because we are all in crisis, but the politics have turned to vote buying. It is awful."

"Look at me, Kwame, I don't have money. Sometimes when I wake up, I barely have any money on me to even go for radio interviews. You know this reality, Kwame, because you have continuously been a pillar. You send me money sometimes. But my lack of funds does not erase my political leadership competence. Here we are, sacrificing competence for money.

I couldn't visit any constituency to campaign or pay the delegates. I couldn't! I don't have money, Kwame, I don't! But let us not do this to ourselves. It is like politicians are all the same, NDC and NPP.

So without money, forget it! If you don't have money, don't venture into politics!" Hon. Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh exclaimed on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Hon. Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh secured 15 votes out of the total votes cast for the Vice Chairmanship position of the NDC in the Ashanti region. The winner, Captain John Kwame Jabari (Rtd), pulled a total of 584 votes.