1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Antoine Elorm Semenyo says winning the Championship Player of the Month award for January was surreal.

The 22-year-old won the Championship Player of the Month for January after an impressive form.

Semenyo, scored three goals and provided three assists in a New Year display of form, topped a shortlist of Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw, Fulham goal-machine Aleksandar Mitrovic and Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Chris Willock.

The Black Stars new boy says he was elated when he was named as the league player of the month for January.

In an interview with Happy FM, Semenyo indicated winning such award is really a big thing for him as a player.

“When I got the news, I couldn’t believe it, I felt the guys telling me were lying but that individual award is crazy because there are a lot of good players in the league so for me to win the Player of the Month awards is really a big thing. My family were so happy for me” he said.

The forward was on the scoresheet this weekend in his team's 5-0 win against Hull City whiles providing two assists.

He has been in good form for his side as he has scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 30 appearances for Bristol City this season.