5 hours ago

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has asserted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would not have made Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia their presidential candidate in 2008 if they had read the thesis he submitted for his doctorate.

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana programme, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Pratt Jnr indicated that he understands why Ghana's economy is in a ditch after reading the thesis of the vice president.

He said that the NPP accepted Bawumia as their vice-presidential candidate after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo convinced them that Bawumia was an economic maestro, but the party's decision could have been different if they had read Dr. Bawumia's paper.

"This president was honest with us. This is a president who came and told us that he cannot manage the economy and that the reason why he brought Dr. Bawumia on board was that he needed someone who could manage the economy. They believed that they had found the wizkid. Perhaps if they had read the thesis that Dr. Bawumia presented for his doctorate, they may have hesitated in buying into this honesty of the president.

"I have taken the trouble to read the thesis. When I read the thesis, I couldn't doubt why we are in this mess," he said.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr made these remarks while reacting to 'celebrations' by members of the Akufo-Addo government over reports of some of the government's debts being forgiven and the government reaching a deal with external bondholders.

He wondered why proponents of the government were celebrating, pointing to the rate of inflation in the country and the numerous economic challenges in the country.

Source: Ghanaweb