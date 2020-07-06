2 hours ago

Axed Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Mr George Amoako has revealed that his former club owes him salary arrears for the past five months.

Mr George Amoako was given his marching orders by the newly constituted board of Asante Kotoko after being in charge of the club for the past three seassons under the leadership of Dr Kwame Kyei.

The experienced football administrator made this revelation in an interview with Kumasi based Wontumi Radio.

According to the former CEO, he could have reported his former club to the player and coaches status committee for his salary arrears but that is not his style.

"Kotoko owes me February to June salary, they've not paid and you know I could have gone straight to the statutes committee to get Kotoko pay my money, isn't it? Why would I do that, this is not my style."

"I never broke the news circulating in the media that Kotoko is owing me some months salary it's never true, I just reminded the new board members that they're owing me 5months salary and in the next day I heard it in the media." he added.