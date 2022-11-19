2 hours ago

Ghana and Reading left back Baba Rahman says that he considered quitting football at some point in his career due to injuries.

The defender has had a career ravaged by persistent injuries and claims he nearly quit football but for Chelsea's medical staff.

The former Augsburg player was a victim of a career-threatening injury whiles playing for Ghana at the 2017 African Cup of Nations Tournament.

Baba Rahman suffered a rupture of the meniscus and a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee whiles playing for the Black Stars.

The 28-year-old suffered a further knee injury while playing on loan for Mallorca in 2019 and another just three weeks later.

“At one point, I decided I had to quit football because of all the complications I had but they just gave me the confidence to keep going.

“I remember after the first ACL injury at the African Cup of Nations, I was 22 and now I am 28. I feel like it flashed by. Every operation is tough. I’ve not had the games that I dreamt of and it has gone too fast - and that’s very frustrating for me.”Rahman tells Standard Sport.

Rahman, who has made 10 appearances for Reading so far this season, is now out in Qatar with Ghana as he prepares for the World Cup which starts on Sunday.