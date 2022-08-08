1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari has dedicated his goals to the boisterous supporters who throng the Maracana to watch him play week in week out.

He is the darling boy of Serbian side Red Star Belgrade after his hattrick last week for his side against Pyunnik in the UEFA Champions League first leg of the third round.

According to Bukari, the supporters urges him to always play out of his depth to give them something to smile about.

"I dedicate the goals to these wonderful fans. I heard when I had to arrange the transfer that the "deliyas" are phenomenal. But what I experienced cannot be properly described. They are amazing. Because of such fans, I want to jump out of my skin and show more, to play harder, better... Kudos to them!"

Crvena Zvezda beat Pyunik 5- 0 in the first game of the third round of Champions League qualification at home, and Osman Bukari was the absolute hero of the red and white team.

The Ghana player scored a hat-trick and registered an assist when he beat Kings Kangwa for the second goal of the Serbian champions.

The Ghanaian has now scored five goals in five games for Red Star Belgrade in all competitions since joining the club.

He becomes only the third player in the 21st century to score three goals in a European match for Serbian champions.