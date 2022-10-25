2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson has sent a clear message to his coach after his goal for his Norwegian side Aalesund against Sandefjord on Sunday.

Koomson has rarely started games this season despite playing 21 matches he has started just eight matches and has been introduced into the game as a substitute 13 times and has been on the bench without any action on 6 occasions.

"I am happy with the goal, and it was what we needed. "I felt I deserved to start, but me and the coach talked about it beforehand, so it's OK," Koomson told Discovery.

The match-winner scored seven minutes after entering the pitch as a substitute.

His goal ensures that his team Aalesund will be in the Norwegian professional league for another season as their 9th position with three matches means they cannot be relegated.

The decision fell with just over a quarter of an hour to go in a game with few chances. Koomson went on a full-hearted run, took a fine shot, and steered the ball into the net via former AaFK stopper Quint Jansen.