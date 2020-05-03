51 minutes ago

I Did All In My Power To Visit Bishop Bernard Nyarko To No Avail - Nana Ama McBrown tears up after demise of colleague actor.

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown while hosting her show on UTV, received news that her colleague and friend, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, had passed on.

The actress delivered the news to viewers in a straight voice but began to tear up a few seconds after.

Nana Ama McBrown mustered the courage to continue her conversation with her guests but her voice began to shake from the tears.