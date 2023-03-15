2 hours ago

Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, has confirmed in a recent video on his YouTube channel that he worked for veteran female composer Mzbel, and sees nothing wrong with it.

Zionfelix explained that Mzbel had approached him for collaboration when he had just started blogging, and a recommendation from someone who had seen his potential as a blogger led to a contract signing at Afrikiko.

However, the job exceeded the expectations of the contract, and they continued working together.

“I saw a publication on GhanaWeb with the caption that MzBel said I was on her payroll. If you are on someone's payroll, it means you are working for the person. I was working for Mzbel. So if I am working for you and you pay me, I don't see anything wrong with it.

“Sorry to say, it wasn't like I was sleeping, or I was begging you for money. I was working for you, and I am happy I worked for you," he stated.

Zionfelix went on to say that he was pleased to have worked for Mzbel and was puzzled as to why she was making a big deal out of their working relationship.

He emphasized that he wasn't sleeping or begging for money but was working hard for her and putting in long hours, which she knew.

“If you put me on your payroll, isn't that something that you have to say as though I wasn't doing anything and you were paying me? I was working crazy for you, and you know it,” he stated.

Earlier this week, Mzbel accused Zionfelix of being on her payroll after he granted Afia Schwarzenegger an interview, and she spoke ill of the musician.

This led Mzbel to warn Zionfelix to stop mentioning her in interviews so that her people wouldn't say bad things about her when she was minding her own business and wasn’t thinking of people like Afia.