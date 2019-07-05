1 hour ago

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 23: Kevin Prince Boateng of FC Barcelona looks on during the Copa del Quarter Final match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on January 23, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

AC Monza midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng has opened up at his utmost surprise at how he ended up in Barcelona in 2018.

The Blaugrana were in need of a back up to then lead striker Luis Suarez and ended up with then Sassuolo forward Boateng.

It was an underwhelming six month period for the former Ghana International at the Nou Camp as he failed to glitter.

According to the player when he was told Barcelona wanted him he though it was their less fancied neighbours Espanyol.

Boateng has been speaking to Dazn about his transfer to Barcelona, "The 6 months in Barcelona were incredible.

"I didn't believe it at first, I thought Barcelona's Espanyol was looking for me, not the real Barcelona. is exactly," he added.

The 33-year-old play four matches for Barcelona before his loan spell was cut short after failed to perform.

He currently plays for Serie B side, AC Monza after playing for more than ten clubs in his career.