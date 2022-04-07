3 hours ago

Former coach of the Super Green Eagles, Austin Eguavoen says that he didn't fail as a coach of the senior national team of Nigeria as they failed to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He says that Ghana only qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup through the away goal rule and that his team did not lose over the two legs.

Ghana drew 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi during the first leg before playing out a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to book their tickets via the away goal rule.

Speaking on his team's inability to reach the FIFA World Cup, he says that Ghana wanted it more and his side lacked character and zeal to overcome Ghana.

“We lacked the character, zeal to beat Ghana when it mattered most," he told Super Sports.

“The Ghanaians showed they wanted it more than our boys and that was why it ended that way.

“We didn’t do any of that. We did not fight or push enough for the winner and how do you do that? It is with fast-paced football, creating chances but that didn’t happen.

“In Kumasi, the Ghanaians were better but in Abuja, the Eagles were the better side but could not win.

“The games between Ghana and Nigeria are always very difficult. If we had lost in Kumasi or in Abuja, I would have regarded myself as a failure but we lost on away goal.

“We didn’t lose the game but we lost the ticket to qualify for the World Cup.”

Ghana qualified for their fourth World Cup in Qatar and have been placed in group H alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.