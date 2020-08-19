3 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress says he did not listen to Vice President Bawumia’s infrastructure address as he was engaged in a ‘more important’ assignment.

According to Asiedu Nketia, he knew Bawumia was going to peddle falsehood so he opted to deal with more pressing issues in his office.

In an interview with Okay FM, Asiedu Nketia noted that the voters registration kept him from executing his office duties so yesterday, August 18, 2020, was the day he made time to do office work.

Asiedu Nketia says he turned off his phones and television just to focus on what he believes to be more important things than watching or listening to Bawumia.

“I didn’t have time to listen to Bawumia and it wasn’t important to me. I had better things to do. I have been on the field during the registration exercise so yesterday is the only day I had time to sit in the office and do my job. I switched off my phones and everything to focus on more important issues. So I didn’t follow whatever Bawumia said.

Asiedu Nketia remarked that it is a duty of the Vice President who is chairman of the Police Council to ensure that peace prevails and Bawumia has failed at executing his major duty.

He charged him to focus on ensuring that the political vigilantism is curbed ahead of the 2020 elections.

“Bawumia is the Vice President and under the constitution, his most important duty is to supervise the security sector. So look at the security in the country and use it to evaluate if Bawumia has done a good job or not. He is the chairman of the police council so what’s the state of policing in the country”? Asiedu Nketia quizzed.

Asiedu Nketia may not have listened but some members of his party certainly monitored Bawumia’s performance at the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

One of them is the NDC’s Director of Communications, Sammy Gyamfi who described Bawumia’s address as " is a compendium of blatant falsehoods, plagiarized Mahama projects and a comical celebration of mediocrity.

Felix Kwakye Fosu, another NDC figure who followed proceedings pointed out some falsehoods in Bawumia’s speech.

“It is obvious that the NPP has come under intense pressure over the last few two years to demonstrate what it has done with all the resources that it has had at its disposal”.

“Indeed, we estimate that since resuming office, President Akufo-Addo has had access to about GHS300 billion and Ghanaians have been unable to match it with any achievement that would warrant the receipt of that kind of insult”.

