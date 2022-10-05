2 hours ago

Former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac says that he was not afforded ample time to implement his ideas during his second stint with the team.

He was sacked after Ghana failed woefully at the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon barely five months after his appointment.

The Serbian gaffer has however not ruled out coaching the Black Stars in the future when it arises.

"No one knows what the future holds. Ghana is my second home, so if another opportunity arises for me to come there, I will consider it seriously," he said on Akoma FM.

"Last time, I didn't have enough time to implement everything I wanted,like the first time in Ghana.

"In order to achieve great targets,time is of essence," he added.

Milovan Rajevac presided over Ghana's worst-ever performance at the African Cup of Nations since its inception.

In a group containing Comoros, Gabon, and Morocco, the Black Stars finished bottom with just a point resulting in a group stage exit.

Milovan Rajevac was appointed in September 2021 for a second stint on an 18-month contract after the sacking of C.K Akonnor.

During his first stint, he helped Ghana reach the finals of the 2010 African Cup of Nations and the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup but as in most cases, not all second comings have happy endings.

Ghana will face Uruguay, South Korea, and Portugal in the World Cup finals.