5 hours ago

Don Little, a generally known Ghanaian actor, has talked about how he first believed that his height would have prevented him from succeeding in the film business.

Don Little is primarily seen in Kumawood films and has managed to catch Ghanaians’ attention thanks to his exceptional acting abilities.

Stephen Atangah described his experience as an actor, saying that despite his friends’ encouragement, he was reluctant to pursue acting because of his small stature.

Even though he had the support of his loved ones, Don Little admitted in an interview with well-known actress Emelia Brobbey for her Okukuseku program that he constantly worried that people would make fun of him.

“One of my friends called Major introduced me to acting. One day, he asked me to escort him somewhere and not knowing, he was taking me to a production house. I was shocked but I partook in the movie. It wasn’t bad but because of the shyness, I couldn’t give my best”.

“It wasn’t easy,” he stressed.

He continued by saying that in the past, getting a solid role in a movie had been challenging. He claimed that there was no hope left, so he gave up and enrolled in a computer program. After that, he also sold call cards to make ends meet.

“I met one director in Kumasi and he was into YouTube so we shot some videos but during that era, YouTube wasn’t popular as compared to this time so it wasn’t also helping. I gave up and enrolled in a computer school. After completing the computer programme I was doing, I sold airtime for some time”, he added.