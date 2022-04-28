2 hours ago

Kumasi-born striker Mohammed Muntari says that his decision to naturalize for 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar was not not induced by money.

The 28 year old striker says that his decision to play for the oil rich nation was due to his love for football and nothing else.

He says that if it was due to money he could have ended up playing for Ghana and still earn a lot of money playing for the Black Stars.

The Qatar striker who was born in Ghana's second city of Kumasi moved to Qatar in 2013 when he was 19 years old and three years later decided to switch nationality.

Muntari started from the Qatar U-23 team before moving to the senior national team where he has made 43 appearances scoring 12 goals.

“It was never financial [switching to Qatar]. We play football firstly because we love football and we want to take care of the people we want to take care of,” Muntari told TV3

“I wouldn’t say it was financially [motivated] because, at the end of the day, I could have been playing for Ghana and still be earning much.”

The Ghana-born Qatari has played for El Jaish, Lekhwiya, Al-Duhail and currently plays for Al Ahli.

He won Qatari championship in both 2017 and 2020, the Emir Cup and Qatar Super Cup.

Muntari Mohammed will lead the lines for the World Cup host at the tournament.